Chandigarh: MC to hold special camps to address garbage charge issues

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) will organise special camps from May 30 to June 1 to address grievances related to garbage user charges and ensure transparent billing. MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the primary objective of these camps was to facilitate resolution of complaints regarding garbage charges. People facing issues, such as incorrect trade categorisation or discrepancies in garbage charges on their water and property tax bills, will be assisted from 9 am to 5 pm. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the primary objective of these camps was to facilitate resolution of complaints regarding garbage charges. People facing issues, such as incorrect trade categorisation or discrepancies in garbage charges on their water and property tax bills, will be assisted from 9 am to 5 pm.

He said arrears related to garbage charges have been incorporated into the current property tax bills issued to residents.

Each camp will be managed by the respective chief sanitary inspectors and their teams. The camp at Sector 8 community centre covering Sectors 1 to 10 will be managed by Gulan Singh (9463-155-571).

In Manimajra community centre camp, catering to Manimajra and 13 surrounding villages will be headed by Harpreet Singh (9915-711-415).

Darshan Singh (9872-511-268) will see the Sector 30 community centre camp for residents of Sectors 20, 26 to 30 and Industrial Area, Phase 2. At Rose Club, Sector 16, residents of Sectors 11, 12, 14 to 19, 21 and 24 can contact Rakesh Kumar (9872-511-263).

For Sector 21 community centre, covering Sectors 22, 23 and 25, Kulbir Singh (9872-511-283) will be the point of contact. Jagjit Singh (8837-765-807) will oversee the camp at Sector 33, which covers Sectors 31 to 35, 45 to 50, besides 43, 63, Burail, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra and Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Lastly, the Sector 38 community centre camp, managed by Vijay Kumar (9915-711-413), will be for residents of Sectors 36 to 42, 44, 52 to 56, 61, Dadumajra and Maloya.