Chandigarh: Military Literature Festival to kick off on Nov 30

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 15, 2024 10:42 AM IST

The main event will comprise panel discussions on topics of strategic military and historic interest featuring top thinkers, writers, authors and analysts

The 8th edition of the Military Literature Festival will be held on November 30 and December 1 at the Lake Sports Complex near Sukhna Lake, Sector 5.

Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd) and other officials interacting with media in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd) and other officials interacting with media in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen T S Shergill (retd) shared that the event will open with “Braveheart Motorcycle Ride” for paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the regional War Memorial in Sector 2, led by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The ride, which will witness 1,286 motorcycles ridden in from distant towns of the region, will be flagged off near the Chandigarh Club and will conclude at the Khetarpal Officers Mess and Institute, Chandimandir.

The main event will comprise panel discussions on topics of strategic military and historic interest featuring top thinkers, writers, authors and analysts. The discussions will also include contribution by Punjabi author Surjit Patar, who passed away on May 11 this year.

The main festival will be held on November 30 and December 1 at the Lake Club. Exhibitions, stalls, books, cultural performances and military equipment display will, as always, enhance the interest and enjoyment of visitors.

