Chandigarh: Minerva FC storm into quarter-finals

Playing in the knockout stage, Minerva FC recorded twin wins to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Gothia Cup. First they clashed with their Swedish counterparts Lerums IS in what turned into an unforgettable 9-0 win. In the Round of 16, Minerva faced another tough Swedish test against Finlandia Pallo AIF and delivered with class. A 5-0 masterclass that felt less like a contest and more like a statement of intent. (HT file)

From the very first whistle, Minerva meant business. K Chetan opened the scoring while Kamal added another. Gunando’s brace and a goal each from Thokchom, Reoson, Denamoni, Azam and Amaron – marched the team to the goal parade led by a unit playing with chemistry and courage. The ball did the talking and Minerva’s story was echoing across Gothenburg.

Goals came from all across the pitch as Yohenba, Rhythm, Kamal, Chingkhei, and Amarson – each adding their name to the scoresheet. With 14 goals in two matches, zero goals conceded, after a 32 goal tally in the group stages as well.