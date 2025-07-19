Search
Chandigarh: Minerva FC storm into quarter-finals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 10:12 am IST

Gunando's brace and a goal each from Thokchom, Reoson, Denamoni, Azam and Amaron – marched the team to the goal parade led by a unit playing with chemistry and courage

Playing in the knockout stage, Minerva FC recorded twin wins to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Gothia Cup. First they clashed with their Swedish counterparts Lerums IS in what turned into an unforgettable 9-0 win.

From the very first whistle, Minerva meant business. K Chetan opened the scoring while Kamal added another. Gunando’s brace and a goal each from Thokchom, Reoson, Denamoni, Azam and Amaron – marched the team to the goal parade led by a unit playing with chemistry and courage. The ball did the talking and Minerva’s story was echoing across Gothenburg.

Goals came from all across the pitch as Yohenba, Rhythm, Kamal, Chingkhei, and Amarson – each adding their name to the scoresheet. With 14 goals in two matches, zero goals conceded, after a 32 goal tally in the group stages as well.

