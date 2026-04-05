Chandigarh: MP Manish Tewari inaugurates water pipelines, meter chambers in Sector 56 flats

Member of parliament Manish Tewari inaugurated the newly laid water pipelines and meter chambers in 320 small flats in Sector 56 on Saturday. HS Lucky and councillor Manaur thanked the MP for allocating funds for the project. (HT Photo)

The project aimed at improving water supply in the area, was executed with a grant of ₹13.6 lakhs from the MP’s discretionary fund. Local councillor Manaur and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky were present at the inauguration.

Addressing residents, Tewari said ensuring access to essential services such as clean drinking water remains a priority. He added that funds from his discretionary quota are being utilised to address long-pending civic issues across the city.

“This project will ensure a more reliable and cleaner water supply for residents, fulfilling a demand that had been pending for a long time,” he said.

Residents of the small flats had been facing issues related to inadequate water infrastructure, including irregular supply and lack of proper metering. The installation of new pipelines and meter chambers is expected to streamline distribution and improve accountability in water usage.

Speaking on the occasion, HS Lucky and councillor Manaur thanked the MP for allocating funds for the project, stating that such initiatives reflect a focus on grassroots development and essential civic services. They added that improving infrastructure in densely populated pockets remains crucial for enhancing the quality of life of residents.

The project is part of a series of development works being undertaken through MP funds in different parts of the city, with a focus on addressing gaps in basic amenities.