Chandigarh: MP Tewari calls for probe into surge in e-challans

A day after director general of police Sagar Preet Hooda ordered a halt to manual challaning by traffic police, MP Manish Tewari welcomed the move, noting it followed his query in Parliament about challans issued from 2019 to 2025. He said the operationalisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was a positive step but flagged concern over the exponential rise in e-challans between 2022 and 2025. MP Manish Tewari (HT File)

Tewari has demanded a detailed investigation into the ICCC’s functioning, citing public harassment and humiliation due to excessive challans.

He appreciated Chandigarh Police’s decision to restrict manual challaning to only visible violations but stressed accountability was needed to ensure fairness and transparency in the AI-driven system managing traffic enforcement in the city.

Congress backs traffic reforms

Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky met DGP Sagar Preet Hooda on Wednesday, appreciating recent reforms to make the city’s traffic challaning system more transparent and citizen-friendly. He also raised key law and order concerns, including women’s safety, drug abuse, community policing, and the need for enhanced police visibility and responsiveness.