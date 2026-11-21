Residents, mark your calendars. The countdown to picking your next ward councillor has officially begun with the state election commission announcing December 23 as the D-day. The five-year term of the current MC House expires on January 7, 2027. (HT File) more

The commission released the full poll schedule (see box) at a press conference on Friday, bringing into force the model code of conduct – a set of guidelines issued by the election commission to regulate the behavior of political parties, candidates, and the government to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. The poll code will remain in force till the election process is over.

State election commissioner Vijay Dev said all political parties, candidates, departments of UT administration, the director general of police, heads of local bodies and autonomous institutions will have to adhere to the poll code.

On polling day, 576 booths will be set up across 35 wards, and voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on December 26 and the elections shall be completed on December 31.

Postal ballot service will be available for all voters above the age of 80. The city has over 4.6 lakh registered voters, including 2.3 lakh male voters, 2.2 lakh female voters and 22 third gender voters. This includes 2,059 first-time voters, and 1,569 persons with disabilities.

The five-year term of the current MC House expires on January 7, 2027.