Chandigarh: Naura-Mritunjay team releases manifesto for PUTA elections

The Naura-Mritunjay team released their manifesto for upcoming PUTA Elections at Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday. PUTA will hold its polls on September 3. The Naura Mritunjay team will go up against the Ashok Kumar and Kulwinder Singh team in this two corner contest. (HT Photo)

Professor Naura reassured the commitment of his team to take up several key issues on priority basis which includes releases of arrears of 7th Pay Commission, expeditious screening of CAS applications of dental faculty, grant of PhD increments to eligible teachers who completed their PhD in service after 2016 and grant of various kind of allowances to the persons having central pay scales.

Mrityunjay highlighted the key achievements of the team during last year and thanked the vice-chancellor for the support and efforts made to get the enhancement of grant from the central government in lieu of the revised UGC pay scales and record number of promotions of teachers under CAS in the past one year.

He assured the commitment of the team for the cause of teachers and would work sincerely for smooth clearance of CAS cases from the Audit, implementation of 'Pension For All' and enhancement of retirement age of teachers, clearance of cases for counting of past service and several other issues concerning the welfare of the teachers.