New Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Dhalor’s dash from kabaddi mat to political arena

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Kuldeep Dhalor, who made a name for himself in the sporting arena as national-level kabbadi player, will take on the challenges in the political arena next as he start his stint as the mayor of UT’s municipal corporation after a tumultuous and drawn-out election. Kuldeep Dhalor (HT Photo)

The 40-year-old’s rise to the position ends Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) eight-year stint in the post, but with the numbers stacked against him, Dhalor faces a herculean task ahead of him.

Elected a councillor from ward number 26, which comprises Dadumajra colony, Dhalor had defeated Congress’ Jatinder Singh Toti with a margin of around 1,700 votes in the civic body elections held in December 2021.

Dhalor’s father moved to Chandigarh from their home state of Uttar Pradesh in the early 1990s for a clerical job with the Haryana government. The mayor enrolled at Punjab board schools, where he received early education.

Before taking a plunge into politics, Dhalor, who had an active interest in sports, represented Chandigarh at national-level kabbadi meets on five occasions.

He joined the BJP as a ground-level functionary for the party in Dadumajra before jumping ship to AAP ahead of the 2021 civic body elections. Dhalor’s father passed away in September that year, three months before the polls.

The 40-year-old runs a tent and catering business with his brother and also works as a property dealer in Dadumajra. His wife is a homemaker and the couple has two minor children.

Dhalor took centre stage after the controversial mayoral elections on January 30, when presiding officer Anil Masih declared eight votes cast by the AAP-Congress combine in his favour invalid and declared BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar as the mayor. He was left in a flood of tears in the House and later challenged the outcome, first in the Punjab and Haryana high court and later the Supreme Court.

Going back to the roots

Now set to take over the office, Dhalor is reminded of his roots, “I represent Dadumajra. My house is adjoining the wall of the dumping ground. My focus would be to arrive at a solution to the issue that has plagued the area at the earliest.”

“I will work on expediting the ongoing development projects in the city. I come from a humble family background and don’t have the best education, but I can assure the people that I will prove my mettle by ensuring the city’s development,” he added.

His election to the mayor’s post also fills those banking on him back home with hope. Dadumajra resident welfare association’s former general secretary Narinder Chaudhary says, “We now hope that the new mayor will work towards addressing our major concerns, the dumping ground and bad roads that have inconvenienced the residents for a long time now.”