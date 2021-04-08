Chandigarh night curfew from 10:30pm to 5am

A day after the Chandigarh administration decided to impose night curfew in the city, the formal orders were on Wednesday and came into effect immediately.

The curfew will stay in force from 10:30pm to 5am daily. The Tuesday press release had mentioned the timings as 10pm to 5am.

The order issued by deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar prohibit movement of people for all non-essential activities during the curfew.

“No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during above said hours.” states the order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Any breach of the order will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Restaurants to close by 10pm

All restaurants and food courts will be allowed to run only with 50% of their capacity and will have to be closed by 10pm. The last order for food can be accepted till 9pm.

Meanwhile, exemptions have been made for various categories, including passengers going to or returning from airport, railway station or the bus stand

Who all are exempted

People with a restricted movement curfew pass are exempted

No curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods

All such vehicles/persons will be allowed to pass after due verification

Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs will be allowed to remain open 24X7

Pregnant women and patients are allowed to move for getting medical services

Those tasked with law and order, emergency, Covid-19 and municipal services besides accredited mediapersons exempted on production of identity card