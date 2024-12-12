Chandigarh: Night temp dives further to 6°C, season’s lowest

The city experienced its coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with the mercury dipping to a brisk 6°C from Monday’s 6.4°C, a chilly five degrees below normal. Gardeners preparing for the upcoming Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in Chandigarh on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. Amid sunny skies, the maximum temperature rose from Tuesday’s 21.9°C to 23.1°C. (Kshav Singh/HT)

This marks an earlier period of chill compared to last year, when a minimum temperature of 6°C was recorded on December 16 and then again on December 21, and remained the lowest mercury reading through the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, with the chill expected to persist until December 15.

The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature could fall further by 2-3°C in the coming days, pushing the region deeper into the cold wave.

A yellow alert has been issued, advising residents to stay warm and prepare for fluctuating weather patterns.

Northwesterly winds at speeds of 10-15 km per hour, combined with snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, caused by a Western Disturbance, have intensified the chill in this region.

Meanwhile, amid sunny skies in the day, the maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 23.1°C from Tuesday’s 21.9°C.

IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul explained that a cold wave was declared when the minimum temperature was below 10°C and fell between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below normal.

Despite the current cold spell, IMD’s long-term forecast suggests a warmer-than-average winter overall. The temperature is expected to remain above normal throughout the December-February period.

In the short term, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23°C for the next three days, while the minimum temperature may drop to 5°C.