Chandigarh: Night temp dives further to 6°C, season’s lowest

The city experienced its coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with the mercury dipping to a brisk 6°C from Monday’s 6.4°C, a chilly five degrees below normal.
This marks an earlier period of chill compared to last year, when a minimum temperature of 6°C was recorded on December 16 and then again on December 21, and remained the lowest mercury reading through the month.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, with the chill expected to persist until December 15.
The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature could fall further by 2-3°C in the coming days, pushing the region deeper into the cold wave.
A yellow alert has been issued, advising residents to stay warm and prepare for fluctuating weather patterns.
Northwesterly winds at speeds of 10-15 km per hour, combined with snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, caused by a Western Disturbance, have intensified the chill in this region.
Meanwhile, amid sunny skies in the day, the maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 23.1°C from Tuesday’s 21.9°C.
IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul explained that a cold wave was declared when the minimum temperature was below 10°C and fell between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below normal.
Despite the current cold spell, IMD’s long-term forecast suggests a warmer-than-average winter overall. The temperature is expected to remain above normal throughout the December-February period.
In the short term, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23°C for the next three days, while the minimum temperature may drop to 5°C.