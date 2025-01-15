Chandigarh: Nine months on, man, parents booked for dowry death

Nine months after a woman from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh died in Chandigarh, police have booked her husband and his family for dowry death. Taslima’s family alleged that her in-laws, on the pretext of providing her treatment for not being able to conceive a child, had brought her to Chandigarh on April 1, 2024, where they killed her. While the cause of death was not mentioned in their compliant, they alleged that her in-laws had conspired to kill her. (HT Photo)

A zero FIR was filed by the victim’s family at the Seohara police station in Bijnore and was received at the Mauli Jagran police station in the city on Monday. As per the complaint, Taslima, who got married to Ashif in July 2018, was being pressured to bring more dowry. The victim’s parents had allegedly arranged ₹2.5 lakh for dowry, but her husband Ashif, mother-in-law Shahjaha, father-in-law Mohammad Rafiq, brother-in-law Mohammad Rashiq and his wife Shabnam Khatun, and sister-in-law Ravin Parveen had threatened to kill her if she did not bring more money.

They also allegedly used to mentally and physically harass her on a routine basis.

Taslima’s family alleged that her in-laws, on the pretext of providing her treatment for not being able to conceive a child, had brought her to Chandigarh on April 1, 2024, and killed her. While the cause of death was not mentioned in their compliant, they alleged that her in-laws had conspired to kill her.

A zero FIR was lodged under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 498-A(husband or relative of husband subjecting the woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. If proven, the charge under Section 304-B entails imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and punishment under Section 498-A entails imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.