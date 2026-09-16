Chandigarh: No regular coach posts at PU, sports dept runs largely on contractual hires

Panjab University’s (PU) sports department is functioning without a single regular budgeted post for coaches, relying instead on contractual appointments across multiple disciplines. While the university has consistently recruited coaches on a contract basis for sports ranging from swimming and football to athletics, wrestling, boxing, shooting and badminton, it has not created a permanent coaching cadre, raising concerns over continuity in athlete training and long-term sports development. The shortage is significant as women account for nearly 54% of PU’s student population. (HT File)

Director of sports, PU, Rakesh Malik told Hindustan Times that the department does not have any sanctioned budgeted posts for coaches. At present, only two women coaches—handling weightlifting and archery—are working in the department, both on a contractual basis. Their salaries are paid from student funds rather than the university’s regular budget, he said.

The shortage is significant as women account for nearly 54% of PU’s student population. However, several sports either do not have dedicated women coaches or depend on temporary arrangements. Students and sports observers say disciplines such as swimming and athletics would particularly benefit from the availability of women coaches, encouraging greater participation and providing a more comfortable training environment for female athletes.

The university’s own recruitment notices show that over the past two years, the directorate of sports has repeatedly invited applications for contractual coaches in disciplines including swimming, boxing, shooting, badminton, football, athletics, wrestling and weightlifting, indicating continued dependence on temporary appointments rather than regular recruitment.

Sports officials maintain that contractual coaches are appointed based on requirement and availability of funds. However, experts say the absence of a permanent coaching structure affects continuity in training programmes, athlete mentoring and long-term planning.

PU has traditionally been among the country’s strongest sporting institutions, producing international athletes and winning the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy multiple times. Despite its sporting legacy, the coaching system continues to rely on temporary appointments instead of a dedicated permanent cadre.

The issue has also revived questions over whether the university should create sanctioned coaching posts and strengthen the presence of women coaches across disciplines in line with its growing student population and expanding sports activities.