Chandigarh: Now, Command Centre manager arrested in extortion racket

The manager of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17, has been arrested by the Chandigarh vigilance cell for his alleged involvement in an extortion racket in which contract employees were told to pay up for extension of their service period. While Kuldeep is a supervisor employed by a Gurugram-based firm, V INSPIRER Facility Pvt Ltd, that supplied 55 contract workers to the Smart City Project, Jangra is the firm’s operations manager. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh, himself a contract employee, was apprehended on the basis of statements of two other accused in the case -- Kuldeep and Mohan Jangra.

The duo allegedly used to demand money from contractual employees for extending their service period. The allegations are that the duo had paid a share of the extortion money to Gagandeep. The matter had come to the fore after a peon hired on outsourced basis at the ICCC, lodged a complaint against Kuldeep, stating that he had demanded ₹20,000 for continuation of his employment.

MC chief issues show-cause notice to firm

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, who is the chief executive officer of Chandigarh Smart City, has dismissed Gagandeep from his services with immediate effect.

Mitra has also served a show-cause notice to the Gurugram-based firm asking why its services should not be terminated in wake of its employees being arrested for fraudulent practices. “The arrest of Mohan Kumar, the authorised representative of the agency, leads to irresistible conclusion that the agency had adopted corrupt and fraudulent practices for providing employment in an illegal manner, and therefore, has vitiated the entire contract...In these circumstances, the contract is liable to be terminated,” the show-cause notice read.

“In view of this, you are directed to show cause as to why the contract agreement should not be terminated, and the performance bank guarantee should not be forfeited, and the company not be blacklisted, within the period of seven days, failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and the further action as per law shall be taken,” the notice further read.