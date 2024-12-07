Chandigarh: Now, public safety, traffic control to be responsibility of event organisers

In a move to streamline public events and enhance accountability, the Chandigarh Police have placed the responsibility for safety and traffic management squarely on the shoulders of event organisers. Under the newly formed “SoP guidelines for permissions for public event”, organisers are required to take proactive steps to manage crowd safety and traffic disruptions. (HT Photo)

Whether it’s a political rally, musical concert or religious procession, organisers must now ensure the smooth execution of their gatherings, taking charge of everything from crowd control to traffic diversions.

Under the newly formed “SoP guidelines for permissions for public event”, organisers are required to take proactive steps to manage crowd safety and traffic disruptions.

This includes deploying trained volunteers to assist with traffic regulation and crowd control, particularly for large-scale events. Compliance with safety regulations is mandatory, with requirements such as installation of CCTV cameras, proper signage and availability of safety equipment at event venues. Organisers will bear full responsibility for any accidents or incidents occurring during their events.

To ensure transparency, organisers must conduct videography or photography of the event and submit copies to the Chandigarh Police upon request for investigative purposes. They are also required to prepare clear and tested evacuation and emergency response plans. For larger gatherings, these plans must be shared with local authorities to ensure readiness for any unforeseen situations. Additionally, event layouts, entry and exit points, and estimated crowd sizes must be submitted at the time of application to facilitate effective monitoring.

In a notable shift, organisers are now responsible for arranging traffic diversions, ensuring road safety measures, and installing necessary signage to guide attendees. Processions are required to adhere to specific rules, such as keeping to the left and occupying no more than one-third of the road width. Pedestrian and cycling paths must remain unobstructed, and vehicles must be parked in authorised areas to avoid congestion.

As per the guideline, organisers must inform the public about event permissions and rules through press releases and social media platforms, ensuring compliance and awareness among attendees.

IGP to grant permissions

Previously, the process for obtaining event permissions involved forwarding applications to multiple departments, including the SSP (Law & Order), SSP (Traffic & Security), chief fire officer and municipal corporation, with the deputy commissioner’s office granting the final approval.

Now, the inspector general of police (IGP) will serve as the nodal officer for the permission-granting process. The IGP will oversee approvals and ensure adherence to all stipulated guidelines. After a thorough assessment, the IGP will formally decide on the permission. All permissions granted, conditions imposed and post-event reports will be recorded for future audits and evaluations.