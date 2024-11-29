Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: NRI woman’s purse containing 2 lakh, $4,000 stolen at wedding

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The purse also various crucial documents, including their Canadian driving licences, medical cards, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank cards, Sangram told the police

A thief made off with an NRI woman’s purse, containing 2 lakh in cash, 4,000 Canadian dollars (approximately 3.3 lakh) and gold jewellery, at a wedding function at Hotel Altius in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Tuesday night.

Chandigarh: NRI woman’s purse containing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh, $4,000 stolen at wedding
Chandigarh: NRI woman’s purse containing 2 lakh, $4,000 stolen at wedding

According to Sangram Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Patiala, he and his mother were attending a relative’s wedding at the hotel. Around 11.30 pm, they discovered that his mother’s purse had been stolen.

The purse contained gold bangles, a gold ring, 4,000 Canadian dollars, 2 lakh, and various crucial documents, including their Canadian driving licences, medical cards, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank cards, Sangram told the police.

After recording Sangram’s statement, police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel, and examining photographs and videos from the event to identify the culprit.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On