Chandigarh: NRI woman’s purse containing 2 lakh, $4,000 stolen at wedding

A thief made off with an NRI woman's purse, containing ₹2 lakh in cash, 4,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹3.3 lakh) and gold jewellery, at a wedding function at Hotel Altius in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Tuesday night.

According to Sangram Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Patiala, he and his mother were attending a relative’s wedding at the hotel. Around 11.30 pm, they discovered that his mother’s purse had been stolen.

The purse contained gold bangles, a gold ring, 4,000 Canadian dollars, ₹2 lakh, and various crucial documents, including their Canadian driving licences, medical cards, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank cards, Sangram told the police.

After recording Sangram’s statement, police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel, and examining photographs and videos from the event to identify the culprit.