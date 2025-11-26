Chandigarh on tenterhooks as scores of farmers descend on city for rally

Chandigarh: Scores of farmers descended on the Dussehra Ground in Sector 43 on Wednesday afternoon to take part in Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) rally amid tight security to mark the fifth anniversary of the Dilli Chalo march against the now-repealed three farm laws of November 2020. The situation remains peaceful and traffic is moving smoothly in the Union Territory, where police have made elaborate arrangements, including diversions as a preventive measure in the backdrop of the November 10 gridlock. Farmers from Punjab leaving the rally venue in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Wednesday afternoon. (HT Photo)

An estimated 3,000 Chandigarh Police personnel have been deployed across Chandigarh, including at Panjab University in Sector 14, where the Punjab Bachao Morcha is protesting the delay in holding senate elections.

All inter-city borders connecting Chandigarh with adjoining Mohali in Punjab were open as the farmers continued to arrive on tractor-trailers for the rally as the UT administration granted permission for three hours from Wednesday noon.

Representatives of the SKM that comprises around 30 farmer organisations addressed the gathering.

Traffic diversions were implemented in and around Sector 43 to prevent congestion. Commuters were advised to plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

The heightened alertness comes in the wake of the traffic gridlock the city has witnessed on earlier occasions, particularly the November 10 rally linked to the delay in holding Panjab University senate elections and similar farmer protests in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.