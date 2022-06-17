Chandigarh: One more held for running online escort service racket
The cyber-crime investigation cell of the Chandigarh police arrested one more person for running an online escort service racket.
The accused has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, alias Rocky, 31, of Balongi. The police had earlier arrested two persons – Heer, alias Avinash, and Kunal, alias Garry. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station, Chandigarh, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the IT Act.
According to the police, Sarbjit Singh is behind the escort service racket and he even used to take protection money from brokers. Whenever any needy woman approached him for help, he used to allure her into this business. He had some people under him who used to circulate his number to needy women. He used to run his business through social media.
The police said Heer, Kunal, Vishal Malhotra and Naveen helped him in running this racket. He had made his Facebook and YouTube channel.
The police said Sarbjit has a criminal background. He was also arrested in 2015 under Sections 341 and 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act in a firing incident at Sector 22, Chandigarh.
Sarabjit was produced before a court and sent him to one-day police remand. The cyber cell is looking for the role of other persons who are involved in the racket and also their money transaction history.
