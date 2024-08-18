Chandigarh: OPD services suspended at PGI over Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

In response to the Indian Medical Association’s call to withdraw health services for 24 hours to protest the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, doctors at PGIMER continued to remain on strike for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday. Doctors taking out a march from PGIMER to Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Saturday. They demanded justice for the rape-murder victim and safer work environment for health care workers. (HT Photo)

Outpatient department (OPD) services remained suspended and elective surgeries were also not conducted. However, there was no interruption in emergency and ICU services.

Only 162 follow-up patients were examined in OPDs, compared to the typical daily footfall of around 10,000. In the Emergency and Trauma OPD, there were 118 patients, 71 indoor admissions, 91 surgeries, 13 catheterisation procedures, 35 endoscopies and nine deliveries.

Additionally, 17 patients underwent day care chemotherapy and 23,266 lab investigations were conducted. There were a total of 542 patients in the emergency department, along with 215 patients in the Advanced Trauma Centre.

OPD services in other government hospitals and even private institutes remained shut or curtailed after IMA’s strike call.

Resident doctors at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector-16, and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, also joined the strike, leading to curtailed OPD services. At GMCH-32, the faculty welfare body also went on pen-down strike in the OPD from 9-11 am in solidarity.

Meanwhile, patients continued to suffer immense hardship, as many, including those from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, were not aware about the 24-hour strike.

Satinder Pal Singh, 66, a resident of Sector 88, Mohali, reached the PGIMER OPD to get his arm injury checked. “I came to get examined and get a painkiller, but there were no doctors. Later, I learnt about the ongoing strike.”

Faculty association of PGIMER assured that they were fully committed towards patient safety, and they were running all emergency and ICU services round-the-clock. They were also providing support to residents by taking care of OPDs and patients in the wards.

1,200 doctors march from PGI to Sector 17

Demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim and safety of healthcare professionals at workplaces, the resident doctors of PGIMER, along with members of IMA Chandigarh, and Indian Dental Association, took out a protest march from PGIMER’s gate number 1 to the Sector 17 Plaza.

They were joined by doctors from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society, Mohali, and various NGOs and volunteer associations.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal addressed the resident doctors at the entrance of Kairon Block before they marched towards Sector 17.

“We deeply appreciate everyone’s participation in this significant movement. We cannot rest until the purpose of the movement is achieved. The rapists must face the harshest punishment. They have to be hanged with pig’s hook. Until that happens, we must continue to lead this movement with determination,” he said, exhorting the gathering.

Braving the hot and humid weather, over 1,200 medical professionals walked for 3.6 km from PGIMER to Sector 17. Arriving at the Sector 17 Plaza at 12 pm, the doctors held a demonstration for 40-45 minutes and also held a role play exercise to spread awareness among the public.

Dr Hariharan A, president of Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER, said,”We want transparent investigations. CBI has already begun its probe and we hope it is brought to conclusion on priority. Secondly, we want immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) and resignation of responsible authorities.”

Private hospitals join strike call

The OPDs at Fortis Hospital, Phase 8, and Max Hospital, Phase 6, also remained affected on Saturday.

Several doctors at Fortis Hospital also staged a protest to express solidarity. Dr Swapna Misra, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Mohali, said, “The incident has shaken the conscience of society and is an eye-opener. Women should feel safe at their workplace. The perpetrators of the crime should be brought to book.”

Similarly, doctors at Livasa Hospital, Mohali, previously Ivy Hospital, also suspended all elective OPD and hospital services, except emergency. Even Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, and Association of Doctors of Sri Sukhmani Hospital of Ayurvedic Medicine and Research, Dera Bassi, suspended all non-essential services for 24 hours starting from 6 am on Saturday morning.

Panchkula residents take out candle march

Members of the civil society also expressed outrage at the trainee doctor’s rape and murder.

Residents of Sector 20, Panchkula, took out a peaceful candle march in front of Kali Mata temple, condemning crime against women and demanding implementation of CPA.

“Our hearts bleed for the hapless young lady doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, who was the victim of the most inhumane and heinous crime. The perpetrators crossed all limits and indulged in beastly behaviour. We demand expeditious justice for the victim and nothing short of capital punishment will serve the ends of justice,” said Rajesh Bansal, a retired Haryana government officer who lives in Sector 20, Panchkula.