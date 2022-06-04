Chandigarh | Pact inked, first IAF Heritage Centre all set to take flight

Paving way for setting up the country’s first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, the Chandigarh administration and air force signed a memorandum of understanding here on Friday. The project is expected to be completed before August 15, Independence Day.

The signing ceremony was attended by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh member of parliament Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament, air chief marshal VR Chaudhari, and adviser to the administrator Dharam Pal.

The chief of air staff also presented a model replica of a propeller of an IAF aircraft as the first artefact of the centre.

The museum, which is being set up in the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18, will exhibit simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero-engines, and other memorabilia. Virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology will make the tour an immersive experience.

An official, privy to the details, said, “The centre will highlight the crucial role played by the air force in different wars and the assistance rendered during civil air operations. It will encourage the youth to join the armed forces, apart from providing job opportunities to the youth.

The administrator said, “The heritage centre will sensitise people of the region, particularly students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence.”

The centre, which will be one of the major tourist attractions of the region, is expected to have eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction will be the flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits including aero-engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines and fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. The museum will also have a souvenir shop.

Vintage aircraft such as the the 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot many a Pakistani Sabre aircraft down, and an MiG 27 are expected to be displayed at the centre. The heritage centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment will be set up by the air force.