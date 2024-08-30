Chandigarh: Panjab University campus crackles with energy on nominations day

As the nomination process got underway at Panjab University on Thursday, the campus remained abuzz with activity as candidates filed papers not just for the campus students’ council posts but also for department representative posts. Supporters of ISO taking a rally in support of their joint secretary candidate Tejasvi on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per data shared by the dean students welfare (DSW) office, a total of 29 nominations were received for the president’s post, 31 for vice-president, and 26 each for secretary and joint secretary. Scrutiny of the nominations was done, with no major upsets or cancellations so far.

Each party has around 2-3 backup candidates as a safeguard in case of any issue. Last year, Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) candidate Rajkaran Baidwan’s nomination was cancelled and they had to settle with their backup candidate.

University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) was brimming with excitement the most, with Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidates Prince Chaudhary and Arpita Malik, respectively, filing their nominations here.

Other candidates joining the fray for the post include Rahul Nain from National Students’ Union of India, Sarah from PSU Lalkaar and Tarun Sidhu of Student Organisation of India (SOI).

After filing nominations, most parties moved to the Student Centre to jubilantly announce their candidates to gathered students.

On Friday, candidates will be given an opportunity to withdraw their nominations, before the final list is announced in the afternoon. The polling will be held on September 5. Around 16,000 students will be eligible to cast their votes. The final list of voters is yet to be released by PU.

Party stickers litter PU premises

The rules banning printed stickers were openly flouted by all parties on Thursday. Students had pasted stickers of various parties on their clothes, which the DSW had earlier said was not allowed.

Interestingly, some students sported stickers of multiple parties on their clothes, which they claimed was because they supported more than one party.

Further, stickers of parties, especially INLD Students’ Organisation (ISO), were also tossed during the nominations and also later, leaving the campus littered.

Stickers could be seen littered outside University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and also Student Centre.

Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) stickers were strewn outside the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) canteen. Cleaners struggled to keep the premises clean amid the parties’ celebrations.

Chief of university security Vikram Singh, who was present at the spot, said the proceedings had been videographed and fines will be handed over to the offenders for littering and defacement.