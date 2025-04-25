Chandigarh: Panjab University pulls the plug on DJ parties on campus

Taking strong note of blaring music resulting in hooliganism and disturbance on the campus, Panjab University (PU) has banned the use of DJ systems at events organised by varsity departments. The chairperson and faculty members will be responsible for maintaining discipline and decorum during such events. (Stock.adobe.com)

As per the order issued by the dean of university instruction, while PU has allowed the heads of various departments to continue to hold welcome and farewell parties, the use of DJ systems during such events is completely prohibited.

Imposing further restrictions, PU has directed department chairpersons and all faculty members to be present during such gatherings, which should get over by 6 pm. In line with PU’s “no-outsider” stand, no one other than students and faculty will be allowed to attend the function.

The chairperson and faculty members will be responsible for maintaining discipline and decorum during the event.

Most major PU departments usually host a welcome party for the new batch once the session starts and for the departing batch before the examination season. Apart from ramp walks, DJ systems are a regular feature at these parties, which usually continue beyond 6 pm.

The string of instructions come after the flurry of fests organised by the PU Campus Students Council in March. With the Holi celebration also falling in the middle of this, many complained of bigger ruckus at PU this year compared to previous years.

A faculty member of the botany department, on the condition of anonymity, expressed that they had been unable to take classes properly during March due to the loud DJ system playing on the campus throughout the month.

As per PU officials, there is a noise level limit of 50 decibels inside the campus, but this is constantly flouted. Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) leader Avtar Singh had highlighted how the loud music had become a nuisance for students who study at AC Joshi library.

PUCSC president Anurag Dalal said while some students were feeling discouraged, such directions were the need of the hour. “Considering all that has happened, such steps are needed. Students who want to dance and celebrate with loud music can do so outside PU. These rules are just for functions within the campus,” he said.

Meanwhile, faculty members appeared divided over these developments.

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) general secretary Mritunjay Kumar said the measures were a bit harsh and will affect the campus culture