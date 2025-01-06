Chandigarh: Panjab University reiterates gag order for teachers

With the recent protests in Panjab University (PU) and some faculty members also giving statements regarding this, PU has issued a circular asking teachers not to contribute any articles to newspapers or write to them without permission. This is as per the pre-existing “code of ethics for Panjab University faculty” which every teacher has to follow as per the PU academic calendar. (HT file photo for representation)

This is as per the pre-existing “code of ethics for Panjab University faculty” which every teacher has to follow as per the PU academic calendar. After the recommendations of a committee formed by the vice-chancellor (V-C), Rule 4 regarding connection with press or radio has been reiterated.

As per the rule, without previous sanction of the prescribed authority, no employee shall participate in a radio broadcast or contribute any article or write any letter to any newspaper or periodical or write a book or issue a pamphlet, either in his/her name or anonymously. Without previous sanction, teachers also can’t participate in the editing or management of any periodical or newspaper. However, no such sanction shall be required if such broadcast or such contribution or writing is of a purely literary, artistic or scientific character.

While these rules have existed in the varsity before, when asked why PU has again decided to highlight these rules, V-C Renu Vig said, “It was highlighted that many teachers aren’t aware of these rules. The whole code of ethics is a lengthy list but will be uploaded on social media for teachers to go through.”

When asked if there was any particular reason why the university chose to share this now, she said it was just an advisory, and there hasn’t ever been any action against a PU teacher yet for this.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) general secretary Mritunjay Kumar said, “This is a pre-existing rule which the authorities have released as an advisory. As teachers, we have to set an example and be careful of our impact on society.” He added that if there is any misuse of such a rule, then PUTA will take it up.