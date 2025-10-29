Chandigarh: Panjab University students announce indefinite strike over ‘anti-protest’ affidavit

Student groups at Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday announced an indefinite strike beginning October 30 to demand the withdrawal of the university’s “anti-protest affidavit”. The sit-in will be held outside the vice-chancellor’s office. The affidavit, introduced in June 2025, requires students to declare that they will not participate in protests or demonstrations on campus.

Student leaders have condemned it as an attack on their democratic right to dissent. The issue is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

“Our symbolic protests didn’t work; the authorities didn’t pay attention to any of them,” said Archit Garg, former vice-president of the PU campus students council. “They’re trying to turn us into a private university by stopping us from protesting. It starts here-tomorrow they’ll ask us to stop contesting elections. This is for the freedom of students. So, an indefinite strike is the only way to go,” he said.

PU officials maintained that the affidavit only defines permitted protest zones. Faculty-in-charge of security Dinesh Kumar said demonstrations near the VC office might be relocated due to the upcoming Global Alumni Meet on November 1. “This is just about instructing students where they can protest and where they can’t,” he said.

Chief of university security Vikram Singh said the administration would try to mediate with the student council before the protest. “We are not against peaceful demonstrations as long as they remain within democratic limits. A specific site for the protest may be designated, depending on how the situation unfolds,” he said.