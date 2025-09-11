Chandigarh: Parents of biker run over by truck get 21-L relief

Nearly four years after a motorcyclist died after being run over by a container truck in Ambala’s Saha, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Chandigarh has awarded ₹21.02 lakh compensation to his parents. The claimants had asserted that Vikram was in good health, worked as a welder, and was earning a monthly salary of ₹ 18,000. (HT Photo for representation)

The compensation was awarded to Sunehari Devi and Mam Chand, the 48-year-old parents of the deceased, Vikram. The claim petition was filed in February 2022 by the parents and Vikram’s adult siblings, Rajesh Kumar and Rekha, all from Ambala. However, the tribunal ruled that the siblings were neither legal heirs nor dependents on Vikram’s income and were therefore not entitled to compensation.

According to the claim petition, the accident occurred on November 29, 2021. Vikram, then 29-year-old, was on his motorcycle heading to work at an industrial area in Saha. At approximately 9.30 am as he entered the Saha-Shahabad road, a container truck driven by Sakir Hussain, a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly hit his motorcycle.

The truck, which was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, ran over Vikram after he fell, crushing his right leg and causing multiple severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. However, the respondents denied these allegations.

Sakir Hussain fled the scene, but an FIR was registered against him at the Saha police station. Vikram was taken to a local hospital but died the following day from his injuries.

The claimants had asserted that Vikram was in good health, worked as a welder, and was earning a monthly salary of ₹18,000. The tribunal’s ruling held the driver, Sakir Hussain, the owner of the container truck, Mehtav Alam, and the insurer of New India Assurance Company, jointly liable to pay ₹21.02 lakh compensation with 9% interest to the parents of the deceased.