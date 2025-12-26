Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: PGI contract workers threaten 24-hour strike on December 30

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 06:48 am IST

The workers, sitting on strike since November 14, are demanding payment of their pending arrears, maternity leave, bonuses for year 2023-24, 2024-25 and reinstatement of four security guards fired during earlier protest

Sitting on a chain hunger strike from the past 41 days, contractual workers at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have threatened a 24 hour strike on December 30 against the hospital administration in case their long-pending demands are not met.

JAC members claimed that PGI administration has assured to pay their pending arrears by January 31, 2026. (HT Photo for representation)
JAC members claimed that PGI administration has assured to pay their pending arrears by January 31, 2026. (HT Photo for representation)

The workers, sitting on strike since November 14, are demanding payment of their pending arrears, maternity leave, bonuses for year 2023-24, 2024-25 and reinstatement of four security guards fired during earlier protest.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of contract workers has claimed that arrears of around 90 crore are pending after the government of India released a notification of revised wages on October 9, 2018 and July 30, 2025.

In the two notifications, the Union ministry of labour and employment in exercise of Section 32 of the Contract Labour Act, 1970, had ordered the PGIMER administration to ensure contract workers are paid equal to the lowest-paid regular workers, who are performing similar work and other equivalent facilities. The notification is applicable to the PGIMER contract workers falling in services of sanitation, security and catering.

JAC members claimed that PGI administration has assured to pay their pending arrears by January 31, 2026. However, there was no communication received by the authorities regarding their other demands.

Expecting their pending arrears by January 31, 2026, contractual employees belonging to kitchen staff, security guards, sanitation workers and parking attendants said that they will continue their chain hunger strike till January 31.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGI contract workers threaten 24-hour strike on December 30
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Contractual workers at PGIMER have been on a hunger strike for 41 days, demanding overdue payments, maternity leave, and reinstatement of fired guards. They threaten a 24-hour strike on December 30 if their demands remain unmet. With ₹90 crore in arrears owed, the workers await a January 31, 2026 payment assurance, while their other demands lack response.