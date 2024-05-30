Chandigarh: PGI OPDs to remain shut on June 1

All out-patient services (OPDs) at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will remain shut on June 1 on account of public holiday for the Lok Sabha elections. Emergency and trauma services will be fully functional in the interest of patient care. (HT File Photo)

All elective services, including OPD consultations, surgeries and lab tests, will remain suspended on Saturday. Thus, patients who have booked/pre-registered for June 1 need to reschedule their appointments.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, emergency and trauma services will be fully functional in the interest of patient care, said the PGIMER spokesperson in an official statement.