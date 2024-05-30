 Chandigarh: PGI OPDs to remain shut on June 1 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: PGI OPDs to remain shut on June 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2024 08:54 AM IST

All elective services, including OPD consultations, surgeries and lab tests, will remain suspended on Saturday; Thus, patients who have booked/pre-registered for June 1 need to reschedule their appointments

All out-patient services (OPDs) at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will remain shut on June 1 on account of public holiday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Emergency and trauma services will be fully functional in the interest of patient care. (HT File Photo)
All elective services, including OPD consultations, surgeries and lab tests, will remain suspended on Saturday. Thus, patients who have booked/pre-registered for June 1 need to reschedule their appointments.

However, emergency and trauma services will be fully functional in the interest of patient care, said the PGIMER spokesperson in an official statement.

Chandigarh: PGI OPDs to remain shut on June 1
Follow Us On