Monday, May 19, 2025
Chandigarh: PGI planning to launch navigation app for Sarathi volunteers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Over 350 students have been enrolled from different educational institutions to help manage the patient flow in the hospital and improving the overall experience of patients

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is planning to launch a navigation app for its volunteers of Sarathi project —a volunteer-based programme aimed at improving patient navigation within the hospital.

Presently, the volunteers at PGIMER, Chandigarh, depend on hospital staff for accurate locations and map details provided to them. (File)
Presently, the volunteers at PGIMER, Chandigarh, depend on hospital staff for accurate locations and map details provided to them. (File)

Over 350 students have been enrolled from different educational institutions to help manage the patient flow in the hospital and improving the overall experience of patients.

Volunteers are designated at important locations in PGI, including the new OPD building, Nehru block. They help in easing the patient flow during the peak hours by helping the patients with directions. Presently, the volunteers depend on hospital staff for accurate locations and map details provided to them. So now the institute is planning to launch a navigation app for them.

Deputy director, administration Pankaj Rai said, “With the app, location will be easily accessible to volunteers, and they will further help the patients with it. In addition to navigation, we are planning to have a feedback system where patients would be able to rate their overall experience.” The app is being designed for the Sarathi volunteers only for now. Whether it will be expanded further to patients will be decided later, added Rai.

The project was launched in May 2024. Nestled within the bustling environment of PGIMER, the initiative brought together over 350 students from diverse educational backgrounds, including local schools, colleges and the National Institute of Nursing (NINE).

