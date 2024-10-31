Chandigarh: PGI to offer 24x7 support for burn, eye injury victims during Diwali

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will offer 24x7 support for burn and eye injury cases during festive season. The doctors also cautioned people with respiratory issues, such as asthma or bronchitis, to take precautions due to increased pollution. (HT File photo)

PGIMER has also issued safety guidelines to prevent injuries and promote eco-friendly celebrations. The institute highlighted the risks associated with firecrackers, including air pollution, burn injuries, and eye trauma, which are common during Diwali.

Head of plastic surgery Dr Atul Parashar urged public to celebrate the festival responsibly and informed that his department would offer 24x7 support for burn cases.

Parashar also explained in detail the types of burns as first-degree (redness and mild pain), second-degree (blistering and intense pain), and third-degree (deep tissue damage, often resulting in numbness). In case of a burn, doctors advise placing the affected area under running water for 10 to 15 minutes. One should avoid puncturing blisters, applying substances like toothpaste, or using dirty cloth on burns.

Eye injuries from firecrackers are also a significant concern. Head of Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, Dr SS Pandav announced an emergency Diwali roster from October 30 to November 2 for prompt care of eye injuries.

He encouraged people to wear protective eyewear and remain cautious as injuries can happen even to bystanders. Children, in particular, should handle firecrackers only under adults’ supervision.

Dr Pandav also cautioned against touching eyes with unwashed hands after making ‘rangolis’, as colours can irritate eyes. In case of an eye injury, he advised against pressing the eye or attempting to remove foreign objects. Instead, the eye should be loosely covered and medical assistance should be sought immediately.

The doctors also cautioned people with respiratory issues, such as asthma or bronchitis, to take precautions due to increased pollution. By following these safety tips, PGIMER doctors hope to reduce health risks and ensure a safe, joyful, and environmentally conscious Diwali.