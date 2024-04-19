Chandigarh: PGIMER doctors debunk liver health myths

On the eve of World Liver Day, doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh debunked prevalent myths surrounding liver health. Every year, World Liver Day is observed on April 19. Fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain and swelling can be early symptoms of liver disease. (iStock)

“Dispelling the myth that livers require external detoxification or rejuvenation, it is important to know the liver’s innate ability to regenerate and detoxify itself. Also, it is the misconception that liver disease exclusively affects heavy drinkers, as there is multifaceted nature of liver ailments, such as viral infections, obesity and genetic predispositions,” said Dr Ajay Duseja, hepatology department head, PGIMER.

Moreover, the efficacy of liver supplements in preventing alcohol-related damage was called into question, with experts cautioning against the unregulated nature of many such products. Instead, doctors emphasised the importance of adopting a holistic approach to liver health, including lifestyle modifications and prudent alcohol consumption.

Contrary to popular belief, liver damage is not always irreversible. Early detection coupled with appropriate interventions offers prospects for managing and even partially reversing liver diseases, emphasising the significance of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Sahaj Rathi, assistant professor (hepatology), PGIMER, said, “Majority of advanced liver disease may be potentially preventable by proper screening and instituting lifestyle changes. A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and physical exercise to maintain ideal body weight, control of metabolic risk factors like diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia, no alcohol consumption, avoiding risky behaviours, such as sharing needles or unprotected sex, getting vaccinated against hepatitis viruses, and seeking prompt medical attention for any symptoms of liver disease, can go a long way in preventing development of cirrhosis and liver cancer.”

Common liver diseases include viral hepatitis (acute and chronic), alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, liver cancer and autoimmune liver diseases. These may present with a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain and swelling, nausea, vomiting, dark urine and unexplained weight loss.