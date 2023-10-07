Chandigarh: PGIMER doubles govt, defence quota in MD/MS courses

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGI) has approved the proposal to increase sponsored seats for MD, MS and DM courses, nearly doubling the quota from 45 to 88. Sponsored candidates are government employees, including defence personnel, who have been in service for at least three years. (HT FILE)

Sponsored candidates are government employees, including defence personnel, who have been in service for at least three years. After getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their parent department, they can get admission in the course and their department pays them salary as sponsorship during their studies.

The move will be especially beneficial for defence personnel looking to get super-specialty qualification.

“Earlier, defence personnel faced problems securing admission in MD and DM courses due to lack of seats, but now the reservation has been increased from 33% to 50%, raising the number of seats from 45 to 88,” PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, adding that more seats have been added to the courses to meet the increase in quota, without affecting other categories. The issue was among key agendas at PGIMER’s governing body and institute body meetings chaired by Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on September 7.

The minutes of the meeting, which were released on Friday, confirmed the latest development. Other agendas, including the promotion of various faculty and creation of new posts, were also approved in the meeting.

PGIMER also received approval for an MBBS course and construction of a 150-bed critical care block, including trauma centre and an OPD, at its satellite centre in Sarangpur.

The institute has been asked to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed college campus.

In April, 2023 the standing finance committee gave the principal approval to start the MBBS course. The college is expected to start by 2025 after the inspection of Medical Council.

