Chandigarh: PGIMER’s finance committee meet likely on March 12

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The 129th Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meeting at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which was deferred for the fifth time has now been rescheduled for March 12, a PGIMER official said.

The previous Standing Finance Committee meeting was held on April 07, 2023. (HT File Photo)

The last Standing Finance Committee meeting was held on April 07, 2023.

This recurring delay has raised eyebrows, as SFC plays a crucial role in approving faculty appointments and acquiring essential hardware for the hospital.

Medical superintendent PGI and official spokesperson Dr Vipin Koushal confirming the deferral said that the meeting is likely to take place next month.

Initially, planned for January 12, the meeting faced a roadblock with the vacant post of the Union health secretary who usually chairs the meeting.

As institutions like AIIMS and PGI are expected to conduct more than one SFC meeting annually, the ongoing delays underscore the need for streamlined processes to ensure efficient decision-making for critical healthcare initiatives.

The SFC meeting, chaired by the secretary of the Government of India, Union ministry of health and family welfare, includes total 10 members such as the director general of health services, GoI, the additional secretary & financial advisor, Union ministry of health and family welfare, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, and the vice-chancellor of Panjab University. PGI director Dr Vivek Lal serves as the member secretary for the committee.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

