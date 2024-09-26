Chandigarh: PGIMER’s SFC meeting postponed until October 6

The 130th standing finance committee (SFC) meeting of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which was scheduled to take place this month, has been postponed until October 6. This delay is due to health minister JP Nadda’s visit, who will be attending the nursing institute NINE’s convocation at PGIMER. The next date and place of the meeting is yet to be finalised. The 130th standing finance committee meeting of the PGIMER, which was scheduled to take place this month, has been postponed until October 6. (HT File)

The upcoming SFC is set to address significant issues, including manpower allocation for doctors’ security. Notably, the 129th SFC meeting was also delayed and took place only after being postponed five times.

The SFC meeting is also expected to discuss the agenda of requiring additional workforce for improving security and safety on the campus, after the directions of the Supreme Court.

Following the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9, the health institute is mulling to improve security on the campus. Resident doctors at PGI remained on strike for 11 days, demanding safety at workplace and justice for the victim.

The institute is also going to table several other agendas for approval, including requirement of more manpower in various departments, additional faculty for the upcoming Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Care, and the upgradation of the hospital information system for better patient management and services. The plan for making all examinations up to ₹300 free of cost for patients, to prevent them from standing in long queues for X-rays and blood tests, has not been included.

The SFC meeting, chaired by the secretary of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, includes 10 members, including director general of health services, additional secretary and financial advisor, member of Parliament Chandigarh, and Panjab University vice-chancellor. PGI director Dr Vivek Lal serves as the member secretary of the committee.