Chandigarh: PGIMER to get dedicated transplant centre

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have a dedicated transplant centre, director Dr Vivek Lal has announced. Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, addressing the annual conference of the Indian Society of Transplant Surgeons in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT)

Addressing the annual conference of the Indian Society of Transplant Surgeons in Chandigarh on Friday, Dr Lal, who was chief guest, said, “We will strengthen infrastructure, expand training and ensure that transplantation services grow in both scale and impact.”

Currently, the transplant services at PGIMER are managed individually by departments. According to the director, the proposed dedicated transplant centre will unify services, create additional space and infrastructure and enhance efficiency. It will also enable structured training programmes with simulation facilities, strengthen research capabilities, improve coordination, reduce delays and upscale transplant volumes and patient outcomes, he said.

Among government institutions, PGIMER performs the maximum number of transplants, mostly renal ones, in the region. In 2024, it performed 320 transplant surgeries, including 301 kidney transplants, followed by 203 in Uttar Pradesh, 104 in Rajasthan, 47 in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 in Haryana (excluding National Capital Region) and six in Himachal Pradesh.

At the conference, the PGIMER director paid tributes to the pioneers of the field, urging the younger generation to draw inspiration from their journeys. Highlighting India’s legacy, he noted, “The first recorded transplant in medical history was performed by Sushruta. This heritage should inspire us to lead with both pride and responsibility.”

Reinforcing the importance of strong fundamentals, Dr Lal emphasised, “Before becoming good transplant surgeons, one must first become a good surgeon. You cannot run before you learn to walk. Transplantation demands discipline, training and unwavering dedication.”

Regarding dialysis, he remarked, “It is a harrowing experience. Transplantation offers dignity, quality of life, and hope.” He also acknowledged the silent yet critical role of transplant coordinators and donor families.