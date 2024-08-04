Chandigarh: PGIMER wins national award for best ROTTO for 2nd time

The Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) North PGIMER has been honoured with the national award for “Best ROTTO” for the second time, recognising its efforts in encouraging cadaver organ donation (from deceased donors). Chandigarh’s PGIMER has previously secured four national awards in the “best hospital” category for organ donation for the years— 2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19, and 2019-20. (HT File)

National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) organised a special event on Saturday to celebrate the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day at Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The award was presented by Anupriya Patel, Union minister of state for health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilisers.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “It is a profound honour to be acknowledged on a national level for our commitment to promoting deceased organ donation. ROTTO North has played a pivotal role in fostering an environment conducive to organ donation through relentless awareness campaigns, significantly boosting our deceased donation programme.”

Parents of donors Harsh Panwar and Sahil were also facilitated. Additionally, Sukhdev Kumar, the longest-surviving kidney recipient from PGIMER, was also honoured on this occasion. Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent-cum-nodal officer, ROTTO PGIMER, said, “This award is dedicated to all families.”

Command Hospital of Indian Army’s Western Command (CHWC), located at Chandimandir, was also awarded the title of “Best emerging national transplant retrieval hospital” by the NOTTO.

The CHWC stood out among nearly 300 such hospitals across the nation, demonstrating excellence in organ donation and retrieval practices