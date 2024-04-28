 Chandigarh: Phone snatcher lands in police net - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Phone snatcher lands in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 28, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The accused Mohammad Imran, 30, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested near Shitla Mata Temple, Manimajra. After the complainant identified both him and the stolen phone, the device was also recovered on the spot.

The crime branch of UT police arrested a snatcher on Saturday, a month after he snatched a woman's phone, in Manimajra.

The crime branch of UT police arrested a snatcher on Saturday, a month after he snatched a woman’s phone, in Manimajra. (Representational image)
The crime branch of UT police arrested a snatcher on Saturday, a month after he snatched a woman’s phone, in Manimajra. (Representational image)

The accused Mohammad Imran, 30, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested near Shitla Mata Temple, Manimajra. After the complainant identified both him and the stolen phone, the device was also recovered on the spot.

A case was registered on March 11 this year the complaint of Chanchal Rani, a resident of Pipli wala in Manimajra.

Rani had reported that she was on her evening walk in front of Ram Nursery, near Shastri Nagar light point when one boy came from the hedges of the jungle area and snatched her black coloured Vivo 1820 mobile phone,along with three ATM cards kept in its cover.

The accused was sent to judicial custody by a local court.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Phone snatcher lands in police net
