Chandigarh Police arrest five drug addicts for vehicle thefts
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its five members, all drug addicts.
The accused have been identified as Jasveer Singh, alias Annu, alias Jassi, 20, hailing from Fatehabad, Haryana; and Raj Kumar, 23, Amit Mehra, alias Sudama, 26, Anuj Bisht, alias Annu, alias Anda, 20, and Ajay Kumar, alias Cheel, 21, all residents of Maloya Colony, Chandigarh.
The gang was uncovered with the arrest of Jasveer on February 23, which led to the recovery of a stolen Honda Activa. A case regarding the scooter’s theft was registered at the Sector 39 police station.
During interrogation, Jasveer revealed that he was operating a gang along with four other men, who were also arrested and a total of 12 stolen two-wheelers were recovered.
Investigators said all accused were drug addicts and stole vehicles to fund their heroin addiction. After stealing scooters and motorcycles from various parts of Chandigarh, they would dismantle them and sell the spare parts to scrap dealers for quick money.
Among the accused, Raj is named in two cases of vehicle theft in 2017, and Amit in two cases of vehicle theft and burglary in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Ajay is also accused of burglary in a case registered last year.
