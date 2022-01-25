Chandigarh Police arrest fugitive duping banks since 2012

Chandigarh Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been booked for defrauding multiple banks by not paying back loans.

The accused has been identified as Sarit Kumar Murgai. 50, of Kishanpura village in Zirakpur and five vehicles worth ₹2 crore have been recovered from him. Murgai was declared PO in 2020 in a case of cheating and forgery which was registered on the complaint of a bank. The accused has been sent to judicial custody

Police said that Murgai is also a suspect in cases of cheating and forgery registered at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh in August 2006 and at Sector 20 police station in Panchkula in December 2009.

Police said that Murgai has defrauded multiple banks since 2012. He first purchased expensive vehicles by taking loan by submitting the false and fabricated documents. Then, he sold them by preparing fake/forged NOCs.

Murgai had been declared a defaulter by RBI when he cheated to PNB of ₹1 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory in Baddi, HP, under the name of SR Industries. It has also come to light that he cheated ICICI Bank in Sector 9, Chandigarh, of Rs.17.80 lakh.

Complaint lodged by bank in 2017

MS Lamba, assistant general manager of State Bank of Patiala, Sector 8, Chandigarh, reported that Murgai and his wife Raj Kumari had visited the Sector 22 branch of the bank to avail loan for purchase of a new Toyota Fortuner car and also submitted the quotation issued by EM- PEE Motors Private Limited, Chandigarh.

The branch on May 26, 2015, issued a draft of ₹10 lakh and the accused submitted a receipt and sale certificate issued by EM-PEE motors. Later, when the bank verified with EM- PEE motors, it was found that the accused also got a loan of ₹16.48 lakh from HDFC Bank by tempering with the bank draft. They had also submitted a registration certificate issued by the Registering Authority, Mohali, in which bank is shown as a mortgagee. But, on verification, it came to the fore that the certificate was issued for another vehicle

A cheating case was registered and Margai and his wife were declared POs in this case in December 2020.

Had duped other banks as well

During further investigation, original documents were obtained from the RLA and it came to light that he also cheated HDFC Bank.

During further investigation, three more complaints against Murgai and Kumari were received from various banks.