Chandigarh Police dispose of 345 complaints at Samvedna Camp

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2023 09:47 AM IST

A total of 367 people visited various police stations, units and Traffic Lines and as many as 345 complaints were disposed of

To check the status of cases, complaints and traffic challans, a Samvedna Camp, an integrated grievances redressal mechanism, was organised at all police stations/ units and Traffic Lines in Sector-29, Chandigarh, from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

During the campaign, a healthy interaction was held between the police and the public. Problems and issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these were issued to police officials and beat staff concerned. (HT Photo)
A total of 367 people visited various police stations, units and Traffic Lines and as many as 345 complaints were disposed of. The sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and concerned deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) personally supervised the campaign. The SDPOs also reviewed the process personally by spending adequate time at the police stations of their sub-division. The facts of the complaints were discussed with complainants.

During the campaign, a healthy interaction was held between the police and the public. Problems and issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these were issued to police officials and beat staff concerned.

The Samvedna Camp was started on April 15 this year with the initiative of Praveer Ranjan, IPS, director general of police, Chandigarh, to dispose of the complaints and the redressal grievances of the public.

A police official said the objective of the camp is to provide easily accessible and speedy machinery for the redressal of grievances of the public as well as to bring transparency and accountability in police functioning.

