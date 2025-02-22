Chandigarh Police launch probe into scuffle between Bittu’s security staff, cops

Chandigarh : The Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation into the February 19 altercation between Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu’s security staff and local police outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence. The Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation into the February 19 altercation between Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu’s security staff and local police outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence

The probe follows Bittu’s formal complaint to the UT director general of police (DGP), alleging verbal and physical misconduct by officers on duty.

An IPS officer has been assigned to investigate the matter. Bittu accused deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Uday Pal Singh and his team of mistreating him and demanded an FIR and disciplinary action.

Chandigarh Police registered a daily diary report (DDR) at the Sector-3 police station against Bittu’s security team for allegedly obstructing duty and violating the deputy commissioner’s orders.

The altercation took place when Bittu arrived at the CM’s residence without prior permission. As police restrained him, an argument escalated into a scuffle between his security personnel and Chandigarh Police.

Khattar, Saini’s convoys delayed

In a separate incident the same evening, the convoys of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini were delayed for over 15 minutes. A locked gate leading to Punjab Bhawan and Haryana Niwas blocked their route. It was eventually opened after Haryana CM’s security team contacted the guard on duty. A senior police official stated that the incident did not pose a security risk.