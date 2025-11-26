Chandigarh Police outnumber protesters as Panjab University locks down

Security personnel outnumbered protesters pressing for the announcement of senate elections on the Panjab University campus on Wednesday, while the authorities cancelled all exams for the day and declared a holiday. Security personnel standing guard at Gate number 1 of Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Following Tuesday’s tense standoff between the authorities and members of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha and in the backdrop of the November 10 clash, the authorities took no chances on Wednesday. The campus that is usually buzzing with students wore a desolate look.

“Even though the protesters withdrew the bandh called for today, there’s no guarantee that people wouldn’t show up,” said PU chief security officer Vikram Singh. According to him, more than 200 Chandigarh Police personnel and 100 campus security officers were deployed on the campus to ensure order.

Chandigarh Police personnel kept a tight vigil on key points, including the Students’ Centre, Administrative Block and gate numbers 1 and 2.

The only visible sign of protest was the small sit-in outside vice-chancellor Renu Vig’s office, where protesters continued their demonstration.

After the protesters pressing for the announcement of senate elections gave a call for a shutdown of the university on November 26 and postponement of exams, the varsity authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday. The authorities announced the closure of all teaching, non-teaching and office activities on the campus on Wednesday. The examinations scheduled on the PU campus for Wednesday were put off.

“This is for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that the exams on November 26, 2025, in examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43 and CHD44 on PU campus, Sector 14, and shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, stand postponed. The fresh dates for the conduct of these exams will be notified later,” a PU statement said.

Following the postponement, the protesters said their agitation would remain peaceful until December 2, the new deadline given to announce the senate elections, and declared that the bandh had been called off.

On November 10, the agitators stormed the university gates and clashed with the police. The protest was launched against the Centre’s decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies, the senate and the syndicate. On November 7, the Union ministry of education withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the senate and syndicate, following mounting pressure from political leaders and students.

The protesters refused to end their agitation, pressing for the announcement of a schedule for the senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year. Representatives of Panjab University students had earlier met the vice-chancellor, who had said the senate poll schedule had been sent for approval to the chancellor, who is the country’s vice-president.

However, the protesters maintained that until their main demand -- the senate poll schedule -- was not announced, their protest would continue. Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and farmers’ bodies such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have extended support to the agitation.