Chandigarh Police pulled up over drunk ASI’s driving rampage

The Chandigarh Police Complaint Authority (PCA) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident involving assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Daljit Singh, who allegedly drove a car while intoxicated and rammed into nearly a dozen vehicles — including a school bus — on Kaimbwala Road behind Sukhna Lake on Wednesday morning. The authority questioned the Chandigarh Police as to why they had not registered an FIR despite there being other cops who had witnessed what had happened. The authority questioned the Chandigarh Police as to why they had not registered an FIR despite there being other cops who had witnessed what had happened. (HT)

A three-member bench comprising chairperson Justice Kuldip Singh (retd), retired IPS officer Amarjot Singh Gill and retired IAS officer Dheera Khandelwal issued a show-cause notice to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, seeking a detailed report by December 11.

According to reports examined by the PCA, ASI Daljit Singh, posted with the security wing of Chandigarh Police, had been absent from duty without intimation. When he reported on Wednesday morning, he was allegedly heavily intoxicated and was immediately suspended. Despite this, he allegedly left in his car and caused a chain collision involving around 12 vehicles, including a school bus carrying children. No children were injured.

A video circulating on social media shows police personnel struggling to pull the ASI from his mangled car. He appears visibly intoxicated and is seen bleeding from his forehead and eye. He was later taken to a hospital.

The PCA noted with concern that although police officers witnessed the entire sequence, no FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The authority pointed out that Sections 125 and 281 — relating to rash driving and causing damage — were applicable. Instead, police said that since no complainant came forward, only a challan under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving was issued.

The order states: “When police itself is a witness to the crime, why were they looking for a complainant and did not register the case under Sections 125 and 281 of BNS?”

The PCA has directed the SSP to submit the ASI’s medical report, details of the damage caused to all vehicles, including the school bus, and an explanation for the failure to register a criminal case.