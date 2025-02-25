Chandigarh Police raid club in Sector 9, seize illegal hookahs

Chandigarh Police raided Boom Box Club in Sector 9 on Sunday night and seized two hookahs being served without a valid licence. The raid, conducted by a team from Police Station-3, took place around 11:15pm following a tip-off about illegal hookah service at the club. Chandigarh Police raided Boom Box Club in Sector 9 on Sunday night and seized two hookahs being served without a valid licence. (HT Photo)

According to police, when officers entered the club’s basement, they found patrons smoking hookah at two separate tables. However, upon spotting the police team, they fled through the back door. The club was filled with smoke. When the cops questioned the kitchen staff, they identified the club’s operators as Sunny Papneja and Harvinder Singh alias Harry, who also escaped through the rear exit.

Since no licence or permit for serving hookah was produced, the police confiscated the hookahs as evidence.

A case has been registered against Sunny Papneja and Harvinder Singh under Sections 4(A), 21(A), and 27(A) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The FIR has been lodged at Police Station-3, and further investigation is underway. Officials stated that strict action would be taken against those violating tobacco laws, and such raids will continue to ensure compliance with legal regulations.