Chandigarh Police return 46 missing mobile phones to owners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2024 09:06 AM IST

As per directions of Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, the reports of missing mobile phones in Chandigarh were procured from the CEIR system

Chandigarh Police have traced as many as 46 missing mobile phones in the past four months and returned them to their original owners.

The Central Equipment Identity Register system, through the Sanchar Saathi portal, has been launched by the department of telecommunication, Government of India, to facilitate reporting and tracing of lost/stolen mobile phones. (HT Photo)
The Central Equipment Identity Register system, through the Sanchar Saathi portal, has been launched by the department of telecommunication, Government of India, to facilitate reporting and tracing of lost/stolen mobile phones. (HT Photo)

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, through the Sanchar Saathi portal, has been launched by the department of telecommunication, Government of India, to facilitate reporting and tracing of lost/stolen mobile phones.

As per directions of Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, the reports of missing mobile phones in Chandigarh were procured from the CEIR system. This was shared with the Samavash staff (community police participation programme) of police stations for recovery.

Subsequently, during the last four months, the Samavesh staff of different police stations recovered 46 mobile phones, and the sub-divisional officers and SHOs concerned restored these to their owners.

While some of these mobile phones were lost, the majority were stolen and sold off in the second-hand market. Current owners of the phones said they had bought these as second hand, unware that these were stolen.

