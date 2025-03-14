Chandigarh Police to declare no-overtaking zone at Porsche crash site

In the wake of the fatal Porsche accident that claimed the life of 27-year-old Ankit Aswal, the Chandigarh Police have decided to take series of immediate traffic control measures to enhance road safety at the crash site. Senior police officials have stated that the decision was taken after assessing the high traffic density and the road’s incapacity to handle overtaking manoeuvres. (HT File Photo)

The tragic incident, which occurred at the Sector 3-4/9-10 roundabout, near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 4, has prompted authorities to declare the stretch a no-overtaking zone and introduce infrastructure changes to prevent further mishaps.

The accident spot, a single-lane internal road, has been identified as a high-risk area due to heavy vehicular movement, especially with to-and-fro traffic between Panchkula and Chandigarh.

SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said the road’s limited capacity made it unsuitable for overtaking and speeding. The matter will be taken up in the next road safety committee meeting.

Police have decided to place striped poles and temporary dividers along the stretch to physically prevent vehicles from overtaking and to ensure lane discipline. Speeding checkpoints will be set up, and speed radars will be installed to monitor and penalise rash driving.

To step up traffic surveillance, police will enhance vigilance in the area, with regular patrolling and deployment of personnel to enforce compliance with new regulations. Additionally, signboards indicating “No Overtaking Zone” and other safety advisories will be installed to warn motorists about the restrictions.

“This is a single-lane internal road, which was never meant for high-speed driving. The heavy inflow of vehicles from Panchkula exacerbates the risk of accidents. Installing dividers and enforcing a no-overtaking rule will help in managing traffic safely,” said Sumer Pratap Singh.

A senior police officer investigating the case stated that the Porsche was speeding while attempting to overtake when the collision occurred.

The speeding Porsche, allegedly driven recklessly and on the wrong side, crashed into two Honda Activa scooters—one being driven by Ankit and the other, being ridden by two women—near the Sector 4/9 dividing road on Monday.

Around 7.50 pm, a white Porsche approached from the wrong side at high speed, coming from the CITCO petrol pump, Sector 4. The luxury car collided head-on with Ankit’s Activa, throwing him onto the car’s front windshield. However, instead of stopping, the Porsche driver continued driving, dragging Ankit’s body along for 50 metres, severing his lower body.

The speeding car then crashed into Soni and Gurleen’s Activa, causing them to fall onto the road. The Porsche then rammed into an electric pole and a signboard, before finally coming to a halt.