Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khaki in dock: Red-faced, Chandigarh police to weed out tainted personnel

Khaki in dock: Red-faced, Chandigarh police to weed out tainted personnel

ByNikhil Sharma, Chandigarh
Aug 04, 2023 02:34 AM IST

A high-level committee has been constituted to scan the services of the complete force within a month, and police personnel found on the wrong side of law will face action, including compulsory retirement

In the wake of the name of yet another police personnel cropping up in a graft case, the Chandigarh Police have decided to identify all cops who have faced any criminal proceedings during their service.

The committee has been tasked with scanning the service record of all 5,700 personnel in the Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
The committee has been tasked with scanning the service record of all 5,700 personnel in the Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

A high-level committee has been constituted to scan the services of the complete force within a month, and police personnel found on the wrong side of law will face action, including compulsory retirement.

The committee includes inspector general of police (IGP) Raj Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary and superintendent of police (SP) Ketan Bansal.

It has been tasked with scanning the service record of all 5,700 personnel in the Chandigarh Police.

10 cops booked in two months

In just two months, as many as 10 members of the police force have been booked in four criminal cases.

Among them, the latest involves constable Pawan, deployed in the police control room (PCR) wing, who has been accused of demanding and accepting 3 lakh as bribe from a Ram Darbar resident.

Six other cops, deployed in the PO and summons cell, were booked for forging signatures on court warrants. Other than this, a constable was booked for rape by the Haryana Police, who had also booked two other constables for smuggling of liquor.

Observing that corruption is like cancer, a special CBI court last week had also sentenced a sub-inspector to four-year jail for accepting 15,000 as bribe in 2015.

According to sources, the evaluation process commenced on Thursday.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are not going to tolerate any corrupt practices and thus evaluation of the services of all cops will be conducted by the committee. Those with doubtful credentials will be weeded out.”

Chandigarh Police, following the provisions under Punjab Police Rules (PPR), will review and remove cops found unfit for services.

According to officials, during screening, even those found inefficient for continuing services will be shunted out.

Sources said over 50 cops, including inspectors, sub-inspectors (SIs), assistant SIs, head constables and constables, may find themselves in soup following the exercise.

“Those bringing bad name to the Chandigarh Police should leave and honest personnel should replace them,” said another officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out