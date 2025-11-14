Chandigarh Pollution Committee to fine govt, commercial sites for dust pollution

In a bid to curb dust pollution, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has decided to impose penalties on commercial and government establishments with open spaces of loose soil exceeding 300 square metres. The fines will be doubled during winter months (October 15 to February 15) when air quality typically deteriorates (Sant Arora/HT File)

The fines, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh per event, will be doubled during winter months (October 15 to February 15) when air quality typically deteriorates.

The decision was taken at the 75th Governing Body meeting of the CPCC, chaired by UT home secretary Mandip Singh Brar. The committee formally adopted the Central Pollution Control Board’s methodology for imposing Environmental Compensation (EC) to ensure effective enforcement of environmental laws.

During the meeting, the governing body discussed the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for imposing EC on violations related to plastic waste management, dust control, construction and demolition waste management, and solid waste management.

It also emphasised the need to develop an efficient e-waste management system, ensuring that citizens are well-informed about safe disposal mechanisms. It was further suggested that doorstep e-waste collection services be introduced to promote responsible disposal practices.

It further considered proposals for creating staff posts and framing service rules for CPCC employees, seeking inputs from the UT personnel department. The meeting also reviewed the action-taken report on previous decisions and urged departments to expedite pending work.