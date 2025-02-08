Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh promotes 72 trained graduate teachers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2025 10:08 AM IST

The pending backlog since 2018 of 17 scheduled caste candidates and six people with disabilities candidates till date was cleared in this list, which includes 49 teachers in the general category

After a gap of four years, the UT department of school education on Friday promoted 72 trained graduate teachers (TGT) in 18 subjects.

Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Promotions in any job and especially for teachers are essential for the growth of both the individual educators and the overall educational environment.” (Getty image)
Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Promotions in any job and especially for teachers are essential for the growth of both the individual educators and the overall educational environment.” (Getty image)

The pending backlog since 2018 of 17 scheduled caste (SC) candidates and six people with disabilities (PwD) candidates till date was cleared in this list, which includes 49 teachers in the general category. The department had already issued appointment letters to 68 nursery teachers training NTTs in January and the handing over of appointment letters to direct recruits for lecturers is scheduled for February 11.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Promotions in any job and especially for teachers are essential for the growth of both the individual educators and the overall educational environment. They promote a cycle of improvement, retention, and excellence in teaching. As per the administrator’s directions, the department has commenced the long overdue promotions in the teaching cadre of school education in UT Chandigarh.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On