Chandigarh promotes 72 trained graduate teachers

After a gap of four years, the UT department of school education on Friday promoted 72 trained graduate teachers (TGT) in 18 subjects. Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Promotions in any job and especially for teachers are essential for the growth of both the individual educators and the overall educational environment.” (Getty image)

The pending backlog since 2018 of 17 scheduled caste (SC) candidates and six people with disabilities (PwD) candidates till date was cleared in this list, which includes 49 teachers in the general category. The department had already issued appointment letters to 68 nursery teachers training NTTs in January and the handing over of appointment letters to direct recruits for lecturers is scheduled for February 11.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Promotions in any job and especially for teachers are essential for the growth of both the individual educators and the overall educational environment. They promote a cycle of improvement, retention, and excellence in teaching. As per the administrator’s directions, the department has commenced the long overdue promotions in the teaching cadre of school education in UT Chandigarh.”