Chandigarh: Protesting farmers to meet CM on September 5

Camping since September 1 in the Sector 34 Carnival Ground, the protesting farmers will be meeting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at 3 pm tomorrow to press for their demands. The farmers will decide their further course of action only after the meeting. Thousands of farmers from various parts of Punjab are camping in Chandigarh and are prepared for a long haul. (HT Photo)

Thousands of farmers from Punjab reached Chandigarh on Sunday to protest the failure of the Punjab government to fulfil its promises.

Under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), the protesters are staging a protest in the busy sector.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Monday had invited farmers for talks with the government and accepted their memorandum.

The protesting farmers and farm labourers are demanding an elaborate agriculture policy, debt waiver, equitable distribution of land to farmers who have been rendered landless due to debt, ₹10 lakh compensation and a government job to the kin of farmers who have committed suicide due to debt, a plan for crop diversification, and minimum support price on all crops.

Thousands of farmers from various parts of Punjab are camping in Chandigarh and are prepared for a long haul. The farmers have also brought along gas stoves and cylinders, ensuring that hot meals can be prepared on-site.