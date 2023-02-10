Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PU appoints prof Harsh Nayyar as director RDC

Chandigarh: PU appoints prof Harsh Nayyar as director RDC

Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Harsh Nayyar, a professor at university’s department of botany, has replaced professor Yojna Rawat, who was appointed director RDC last year. One of the senior professors of PU, Nayyar is also an eminent scientist of the university.

Panjab University (PU) has appointed professor Harsh Nayyar as new director of research and development cell (RDC) with immediate effect, till further orders. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has appointed professor Harsh Nayyar as new director of research and development cell (RDC) with immediate effect, till further orders.

Nayyar, a professor at university’s department of botany, has replaced professor Yojna Rawat, who was appointed director RDC last year. One of the senior professors of PU, Nayyar is also an eminent scientist of the university.

Rawat’s appointment last year during the tenure of former VC Raj Kumar had sparked controversy at PU with a majority of teachers and the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) alleging that the appointment was made while ignoring the principle of seniority. PUTA had also written to the then VC Raj Kumar opposing the appointment.

PUTA last week had written to officiating VC Renu Vig requesting her to follow the seniority principle in the appointment of director RDC.

PU’s RDC aims at creating a congenial ecosystem environment for enhanced research productivity and to promote collaboration across industry, government, community-based organisations and agencies at local, national, and international levels.

Meanwhile, the university has also decided to give the charge of the post of director, physical education and sports, directorate of sports, to the chairperson of department of physical education, from February 13. This comes after professor Prashant Kumar Gautam resigned from the post.

