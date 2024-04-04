 Chandigarh: PU dental college holds white coat ceremony - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: PU dental college holds white coat ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The faculty of the dental institute, over 215 undergraduate and postgraduate students and their parents participated in the ceremony

Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University, conducted the white coat ceremony for the students of batch 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday.

It was a momentous day for the dental institute as it marked 18 years since its inception on April 3 in 2006. (HT PHOTO)
It was a momentous day for the dental institute as it marked 18 years since its inception on April 3 in 2006. (HT PHOTO)

During the ceremony, AK Attri, director principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, urged the students to find joy in what they have come to pursue and make a mark in this noble profession.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

PU registrar YP Verma and controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan were also present. The faculty of the dental institute, over 215 undergraduate and postgraduate students and their parents participated in the ceremony. Students also shared their experience of being part of the institute. It was a momentous day for the dental institute as it marked 18 years since its inception on April 3 in 2006.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PU dental college holds white coat ceremony
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On