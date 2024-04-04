Chandigarh: PU dental college holds white coat ceremony

Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University, conducted the white coat ceremony for the students of batch 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday. It was a momentous day for the dental institute as it marked 18 years since its inception on April 3 in 2006. (HT PHOTO)

During the ceremony, AK Attri, director principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, urged the students to find joy in what they have come to pursue and make a mark in this noble profession.

PU registrar YP Verma and controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan were also present. The faculty of the dental institute, over 215 undergraduate and postgraduate students and their parents participated in the ceremony. Students also shared their experience of being part of the institute. It was a momentous day for the dental institute as it marked 18 years since its inception on April 3 in 2006.